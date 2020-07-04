CONROY CULLEN

CULLEN, CONROY Conroy passed away in Oakville, Ontario, on June 29, 2020, at the age of 85, with his life partner and daughter by his side. Conroy was born on December 28, 1934, to Charlie and Elsie Cullen in England, brother to Jack (diseased) and Maureen. He came to Canada in 1954 to join a soccer team. He had a successful career in the transportation industry, specializing in warehousing and storage, retiring in Toronto in the 1990's. He is survived by Vicki Bryceland, partner of 32 years, first partner Enid, his children Lisa Purdy and Conroy Jr., stepchildren Kim and Colin Bryceland, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Conroy and Vicki travelled extensively. He had passion for golf and good times with his golf buddies. He loved friends and family gatherings, fine dining, enjoying a good scotch and an occasional cigar. He maintained his physical fitness throughout his entire life and was always the best dressed in the room. Cremation has taken place. There will no funeral service. A celebration of Conroy's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to the kind and caring palliative staff at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Condolences may be expressed through donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
.