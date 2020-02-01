Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Ann (Connie) BATES

Constance Ann (Connie) BATES Obituary
BATES, Constance (Connie) Ann (nee WILKIE) Passed peacefully, at the Trillium Health Partners, Queensway in Mississauga on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a devoted, beloved wife of John (who predeceased her in 2017) for 62 years and loving mother of Karen, Michael (Barbara) and Susan. Beloved Nana to Samantha (Dima), Jason, Dylan, Austin and Lauren. Connie adored and continually talked about her grandchildren any chance she got. Connie is survived by her brother Robert Wilkie. Connie supported her husband through his many endeavours including MADD Canada (PRIDE) and was awarded the Citizen of Distinction in 2001 and the Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002. The family spent many memorable summers at the family cottage on Pigeon Lake and loved to downhill ski. The family will receive friends at Turner & Porter - Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas Street West, Etobicoke, on Wednesday, February 5th, between 7 and 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. James United Church, 400 Burnhamthorpe Road, on Thursday, February 6th, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to arrive alive DRIVE SOBER, St. James United Church or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020
