MARACLE, CONSTANCE "CONNIE" Passed away suddenly, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved mother to Jodi (Mike) and Jamie (Doug). Cherished Nana of Abigail, Emma, Owen and Emmett. Much loved aunt of Darren (Karen), Danny, Kim (Bill), Nicole and their children. Connie is now reunited with her husband and the love of her life, Garland. Connie was a Life Member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 and Ladies Auxilliary and will be greatly missed by friends too numerous to mention. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 2570 Danforth Ave., between the hours of 2-4 and 7- 9 p.m. A Legion Service will commence at 7:30 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019