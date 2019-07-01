WILLIAMS, CONSTANCE MAUDE (nee RANDALL) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mom on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the age of 89. She departed this life peacefully with her family by her side at Madonna Nursing Home, Ottawa. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Cherished mother of Sandra Clark, Chris (Pam), Bonnie, Valerie and Carolin. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Trevor, Ehren, Ashton, Erik, Devin, Krysta, Kiefer, Derek (Stacey), Chantel, Dillon, Kassondra, Jared, Olivia, Amanda, Bradley, great-grandchildren and extended family. Predeceased by her parents Nello and Lillian and her eleven siblings. Special thanks to Terry Horsley, private PSW. Family and friends will be welcome at a service in the GTA to be arranged later. Details will be available at https://www.fco-cfo.coop/en. Expressions of sympathy could be made as a donation to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on July 1, 2019