SNAITH, CONSTANCE Peacefully passed away in her sleep at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Care Home for Seniors in Barrie, on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Albert Snaith. Proud and loving mother of son Guy. Devoted sister of Marjorie Rae of Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, England. Will be sadly missed by her niece Leigh and her husband Derek Dexter of Barrie and fondly remembered by nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews in England. Connie was a charter member of the Richmond Hill chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron and District Deputy Grand Matron. Connie's and Al's retirement to Port Dover saw her join the Women's Institute, Silver Lake chapter of the Rebekahs and Queen Anne's Court No. 3 of the Order of the Amaranth, for which she was Royal Grand Matron in 2010-2011. Also a member of the Order of Women Freemasons, she served as Master of Lodge Pioneer Hope/Trillium of York No. 72 and 79. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service was held in the chapel of the IOOF Home on Monday, February 11th. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Messages of condolence may be left at peacefultransition.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

