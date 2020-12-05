TOVELL, CONSTANCE With profound sadness, the family of Constance LeBaron Tovell (nee Dibblee), announce her passing due to COVID-19, on November 26, 2020, at the age of 92, in Oakville, Ontario. Connie was predeceased by her beloved partner, Herbert Young; her cherished sister, Carol and husband Ed Brady; Connie's second husband, Bruce Tovell; her daughter-in-law, Judith Lank; former son-in-law, Gary Tincknell; and her cat of 16 years, Topaz. Survived by her son, Robert Lank; daughter, Karen Lank Lander; stepson, Rob Tovell; stepdaughter, Jane Evans; brother, Allan Dibblee; and Connie's first husband, Raymond Lank. Sadly missed by her 3 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, 6 great-grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters. Fondly remembered by Diane Berwick and family. Connie will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends, many of whom she had known since her early years in Montreal, Quebec. A celebration of life will be held in Oakville in the spring of 2021. We would like to ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local animal shelter. To a beautiful and classy lady, we all say, "Until we meet again."



