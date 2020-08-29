1/
Constance TRENHOLM
TRENHOLM, Constance (nee SINOPOLI) Passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Manotick, ON. She is survived by her husband Darren, much loved children Alexa and Andrew; siblings Grace, Sam, Ester, Liz, Fedele, Danny and Steven as well as Grandma and Grandpa Trenholm and sister-in-law Sherry. She was preceded in death by her parents Maria and Vincent and sisters Rose and Teresa. Donations in her memory to the Breast Cancer Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted into the care of Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery. www.capitalmemorial.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
