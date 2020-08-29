Constance TRENHOLM

TRENHOLM, Constance (nee SINOPOLI) Passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Manotick, ON. She is survived by her husband Darren, much loved children Alexa and Andrew; siblings Grace, Sam, Ester, Liz, Fedele, Danny and Steven as well as Grandma and Grandpa Trenholm and sister-in-law Sherry. She was preceded in death by her parents Maria and Vincent and sisters Rose and Teresa. Donations in her memory to the Breast Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted into the care of Capital Funeral Home and Cemetery. www.capitalmemorial.ca