|
|
TIEMENS, CONSTANSE CHRISTINE At the age of 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020, at The Village of Arbour Trails in Guelph. She leaves her children Jeff (Toni); Paulene (Mike); and David-John (Lori); her four grandchildren, Cara, Jonah, Riley and Wyatt; as well as other family members and friends. Constanse came to Canada with her family in 1951 and married John Tiemens in 1960. She experienced many cultures and people through her travels with John and her children. She had the opportunity to live in Scotland, Holland, Curaçao and Jamaica. She loved art and was very creative, making every holiday a festive and artistic event for her children, friends and family. The family has decided to have a private celebration of life. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, www.wallcustance.com. If you would like, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2020