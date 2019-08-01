SOUKARIS, CONSTANTINA (Dena) (nee PERELOFF) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Dena on Monday, July 29, 2019, in her 103rd year. Loving wife of the late Naso, beloved mother of Kay Novak (the late John) and John (Mitzi). Predeceased by brothers Pando (Daphina) and Stefo (Tina) and sister Milka (Zivko). Loving Baba to 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by family, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call the Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Macedonian-Bulgarian Eastern Orthodox Church, 210 Monarch Park Ave., Toronto, on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dena's memory to the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation, Palliative Care Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2019