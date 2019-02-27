XINTARIS, Constantine (Costas) Lt. Commander (ret.) Hellenic Navy, passed away on February 24, 2019, Newmarket. Beloved husband of Rachel (nee Feinrip) Xintaris. Costas was born in Athens, Greece in 1940. He was a graduate of the Hellenic Naval Academy (1961). Loving brother of Spyros, Leon (Levvy) and Pelos (Roma) and much loved uncle and granduncle to many nieces, nephews, a grandniece and grandnephews. Visitation will be held at the Saint Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, 11323 Warden Ave., Markham, on Thursday, February 28th from 9-10 a.m. Funeral service following at 10 a.m. Interment at Aurora Cemetery, 14253 Yonge St., Aurora. Online condolences may be left at [email protected]
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constantine (Costas) XINTARIS.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019