DRAPER, CORA LOUISE (nee WERNHAM) Lifelong resident of East Gwillumbury, Cora died peacefully at Cedarvale Lodge in Keswick, Ontario on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Roy Draper (2008). Loving mother of Bonnie (late Frank Fletcher 2017) of Newmarket, Kenneth "Ken" Draper of Keswick and of the late Brenda Draper (2012). Cherished grandmother of Tammy-Lynn (Ian Taylor) of Hawaii, Dwayne Copson (Jenn) of Aurora and great-grandmother of Vanessa, Taylor, Julianna and Lauren. Dear sister of Mildred (late Harold Young) of Park Hill, Ontario and of the late Mary (Morley Pegg), Jack Wernham (Olive), Emily (Walter Lewis), Ted Wernham (surviving Philomena "Gussie" of Holland Landing) and Lorne (Shelby). She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to CHATS Personal Support Workers, doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at Cedarvale Lodge for all their wonderful care and support. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11 to 1 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment, Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Cora, donations to ALS Society of Canada would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020