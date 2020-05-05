TUCKER, Coral Elaine October 25, 1930 – May 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that Coral passed away on May 1, 2020 at North York General Hospital. She was predeceased by her loving husband Earlston in 2002. Loving mother to Brian (Avis) and Keith (Charissa). Devoted grandmother to Sereena (New York) and Denzel. Coral was born in Barbados and came to Toronto in 1946 and attended Oakwood Collegiate. She will be remembered for having the kindest heart and devotion to her relatives. She took pride in knowing her entire family and their origins. Her home was always open to family and friends. Her fierce independence and "can do" attitude will be fondly remembered. She waited on no one to get anything done. Coral loved to design dresses, cooking and spending endless hours in her vegetable garden. She took the opportunity to travel extensively with her husband and particularly enjoyed cruises. She will be missed by her many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends in Canada, USA, Bermuda and Barbados. We will miss you Mom and your presence will never be forgotten. Our love for you is everlasting and we were blessed and fortunate to have had you as our Mother. A funeral service will take place at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home (4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, ON), on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will occur 2 hours prior to service, strict adherence to limiting participants to ten within the funeral home is necessary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store