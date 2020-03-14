|
|
CLEMENS, CORD KENNETH Born, September 28, 1963, Vancouver, BC, died peacefully, on March 6, 2020, at the age of 56, surrounded through his final weeks by many family and friends telling beautiful stories about his life. Cord's exceptional sports career began at the University of Victoria, which led to Team Canada's National basketball team. Cord relocated to Toronto, where he perfected his career as a High School teacher in the Catholic Board. Cord was charismatic, generous, funny and loving. His love of music and dancing skills were second only to his baritone singing. He loved technology, his custom-made motorcycle, and travelling. He was inspirational and was generous with his time and encouragement. He showed constant patience with others and was motivating to all his students and friends. With his win-win personality, Cord was an inspiring high school teacher, volunteer, volleyball coach and entrepreneur. His proudest achievement was being a phenomenal father to Gradan. He was dedicated to his family, who he always put first, and who will carry on his legacy in their intentions: Gradan, Finnegan and Sofia, Maureen and Mike; his girlfriend, Shannon and her children Leah, Sophia and Matthew; siblings, Chuck, Allana, and Scott. He was predeceased by his parents, Reg and Grace. As per Cord's request, there will be no funeral. Celebrations of life in many of the communities in which he was a presence will occur. In lieu of flowers, and to honour Cord's wishes, please consider donating through GoFundMe for a future JV Catholic High School Scholarship.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020