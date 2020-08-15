POIRIER, CORINNE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Corinne Poirier (nee Boudreau), at the age of 88. She died peacefully at Trillium Hospital on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Jean-Paul, she was the beloved mother of Marina, Sue (Doug), Bob (Teri) and David (Lara) and cherished grandmother to Will (Maredith), Sarah, Adam, Michael and John. A private interment ceremony will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Credit. The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses at Trillium and the care workers at Regency. She will forever be loved and remembered in our hearts and minds. Donations to the Ontario Lung Association or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted at skinnerandmiddlebrook.com