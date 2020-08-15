1/1
CORINNE POIRIER
POIRIER, CORINNE It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Corinne Poirier (nee Boudreau), at the age of 88. She died peacefully at Trillium Hospital on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Jean-Paul, she was the beloved mother of Marina, Sue (Doug), Bob (Teri) and David (Lara) and cherished grandmother to Will (Maredith), Sarah, Adam, Michael and John. A private interment ceremony will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Credit. The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses at Trillium and the care workers at Regency. She will forever be loved and remembered in our hearts and minds. Donations to the Ontario Lung Association or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be posted at skinnerandmiddlebrook.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skinner & Middlebrook Ltd. Funeral Home
128 Lakeshore Road East
Mississauga, ON L5G 1E4
(905) 278-5546
