RAUTHMELL, CORINNE VIOLA Passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019. She is survived by her brother Glenn (Kathy) and her nieces and nephews Deborah (Tom), Glenn (Michelle), Karen (Dale) and Laura (Stephen), her great-nieces and nephews Brittany, Liam, Jack, Austin, Emily, Kurtis, Benjamin, Julianne, Nicole, Brock and Leigh and her great-great-nephews Kaiden and Jensen. Visitation will take place on Saturday, June 1st at St. Dunstan, 56 Lawson Road, Scarborough, at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. Condolences can be left at giffenmackscarborough.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 30, 2019