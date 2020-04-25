Cornelia Catalina TANNIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cornelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TANNIS, Cornelia Catalina Peacefully on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Evans Tannis (2014). Loving mother of two sons Stephen and his wife Carol and Robert and his wife Helena. Loving grandma to Nathaniel, Stephanie, Kalissia, Catherine and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Ken, his wife Jean. Loving aunt of Elaine. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews who she held dear and loved. She worked as a teacher with the Toronto Catholic School Board for over 30 years, including St. Timothy's and St. Gabriel's and she touched many lives and will be sorely missed. With consideration to the health and well-being of all, funeral services are being held in private with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved