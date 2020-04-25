TANNIS, Cornelia Catalina Peacefully on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Evans Tannis (2014). Loving mother of two sons Stephen and his wife Carol and Robert and his wife Helena. Loving grandma to Nathaniel, Stephanie, Kalissia, Catherine and Elizabeth. Dear sister of Ken, his wife Jean. Loving aunt of Elaine. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews who she held dear and loved. She worked as a teacher with the Toronto Catholic School Board for over 30 years, including St. Timothy's and St. Gabriel's and she touched many lives and will be sorely missed. With consideration to the health and well-being of all, funeral services are being held in private with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online tributes at www.rskane.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.