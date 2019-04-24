BROWN, CORNELIA T. (nee HOOGENDOORN) Peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at age 94. Cornelia was predeceased by her husband William with whom she shared 50 wonderful years of marriage. Survived by her brother Roel Hoogendoorn, sisters Elisabeth Geleynse and Joanne Schouls plus sisters and brothers-in-law in the UK and nieces and nephews in both Canada and the UK. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Heritage Hall of the Holland Christian Homes, 7900 McLaughlin Rd. S., Brampton, ON. Private family interment. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019