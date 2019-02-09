Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelis Johannes (Joe) VAN DINTHER. View Sign

VAN DINTHER, Cornelis Johannes (Joe) February 27, 1938 – February 3, 2019 In Loving Memory It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce Joe's passing, peacefully at Hyland Crest on Sunday, February 3, 2019. In his 81st year. He will be dearly missed by his sister Willie and her husband Jerry MacDonald. Joe was predeceased by his parents Antonius and Cornelia, his brother Nick (Mia), his sister Tonnie (Bill) Vonk and his baby sister Willy (who passed away in 1944). Joe will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, their families and his friends, but especially by cousin Greta (Ed) Drennan, whose visits always left Joe with a smile on his face. We are truly grateful to our niece Laura Watts Booth for spending time with Joe. Joe leaves behind his son Brian, his daughter Susan (Mauro) Vercesi, grandsons Michael (Stacey), and Ryan Vercesi, his great-grandchildren Vincenzo and Alexia Vercesi. We would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Hyland Crest Senior Citizens Home in Minden, for their excellent care and kindness. You helped to make Joe's stay at Hyland Crest as comfortable as possible. As per Joe's wishes, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered. Donations in Joe's Memory to the Charity of your choice would be appreciated and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0.

