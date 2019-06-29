Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelis STEHOUWER. View Sign Service Information Brampton Memorial Gardens 10061 Chinguacousy Road Brampton , ON L7A 0H6 (905)-840-3400 Obituary

STEHOUWER, Cornelis Cornelis (Neil) passed away peacefully at Bethell Hospice at the age of 85, after a year long battle with cancer. Cherished husband of Jacqueline Woodwark for 42 years. Predeceased by brother Pieter of Australia and sisters Wilhelmina, Johanna and Catherina of The Netherlands. Neil was born near Rotterdamn, The Netherlands and immigrated on his own to Canada in 1954, at the age of 19. He spent most of his adult life as a secondary school mathematics teacher and enjoyed many activities including fishing, gardening, golfing, cabinet making and travelling. He will be missed by his brothers-in-law George, Peter (Maida), David (Gail), nephews and nieces Bill (Karen), Charlie (Mary), Tom, Meredith (Tristan), Jon (Kelly), Teron (Amanda) and Justin, great-nephews and nieces Alex, Bailey, Keira, Ronin, Milo, Lilly and Isla, as well as nephews and nieces in The Netherlands and Australia. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at The Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery, 10061 Chinguacousy Rd., Brampton, ON. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation of Canada or the Salvation Army. Please visit



