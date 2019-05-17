KRYGSMAN, CORNELIUS Passed away at home, in his wife's arms, in the early morning of May 13, 2019, in Toronto, ON, after a prolonged journey with Parkinson's. Cornelius leaves behind his wife Jacqueline Maree, his sisters Emma, Gre and Joke, daughter Joan, granddaughter Fritha, Joan's mother Anna and stepmother Nancy. Predeceased by his mother Johanna Krijgsman-deGraaf and father Floris Krijgsman, sister Flora and brothers Dirk and Martin. Cornelius will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Theodore of Canterbury Anglican Church (111 Cactus Ave.). Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019