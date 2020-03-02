|
McCARTNEY, COROL March 23, 1931 - February 27, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Corol in her 88th year at Trillium Hospital. She will be missed by many good friends in the performing arts community as she was a prominent member of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for many years. Born in Vancouver, BC, Corol was a member of the Vancouver Symphony and concertmaster of The Victoria Symphony under the direction of Hans Gruber before moving to Toronto in 1957. Corol is survived by her son Jonathan Stanley (Kathleen), and grandchildren Aaron, Alanna, Brendan and several great-grandchildren and her former husband Stanley. Predeceased by her son Christopher Murray (Kathryn). She studied violin with Joseph Fuchs in New York and Maine and was active in the recording studios in Toronto and chamber music at The Stratford Festival for several seasons. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, Burlington (905- 527-0405) on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Cremation. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Mom, you will be greatly missed!
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2020