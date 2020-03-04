Home

SALERNO, CORRADINA GIOVANNA (nee MISSERI) January 24, 1932 - March 1, 2020 Passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Sebastian Salerno, they are finally together again. Our mother will be sadly missed by her children, Grace LoMonaco (Franco), Connie Scott (James), Frank Salerno (Marjorie) and Josie Vella (Sam), grandchildren Tony (Rhonda predeceased), Sandra (David), Joanne (Todd), Laurie, Joe (Melissa), Seb, Johnny (Carrie), Sebastian (Jeni), Joanne (Johnny), Tyler (Samantha), Jordan, Daniella (Lucas), Seby (Amanda), as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Giovanna will be resting at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Home, 625 Birchmount Ave., Scarborough. Visitation Wednesday, March 4th, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Service will be held at the same location Thursday, March 5th at 11 a.m. with Entombment at 1:15 p.m. We would also like to thank Hillsdale Estates Retirement Home especially the doctors, nurses and staff on the Trillium Trail wing, they were all amazing and took great care of our mother.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2020
