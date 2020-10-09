RECCHIUTI, CORRADO ALFREDO Peacefully, at home on October 8, 2020 in his 91st year, Corrado entered into rest with God and reunited with his cherished wife, Filomena. Proud father of Patrizia, Lorenzo (Tina), Stella and Nick and devoted and loving grandfather to Claudia (Norbert), Andria, Corrado (Lisa), Massimo (Bianca), Laura, Sebastian and Alexia and adoring great-grandfather to Naila. Predeceased by his parents Lorenzo Recchiuti and Domenica Rastelli and his sister Dina Paolone, he will be sadly missed and remembered by extended family and friends in Canada and in Italy. A man of integrity and a strong work ethic, he was a fun loving father and always ready to joke, share a drink and play a game of cards. He enjoyed going out for dinner and reminiscing about his childhood in Abruzzo. He was very proud of all he accomplished in his life. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church (8500 Islington Ave., south of Langstaff Rd.). Private Entombment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Corrado may be made to either St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church or to a charity of your choice. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com