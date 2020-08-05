COSIMO COMELLA

COMELLA, COSIMO January 25, 1933 - August 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Cosimo on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Loving and devoted husband of Josephine (nee Aglieri Rinella) for 57 blessed years. Adored father to Josie D'Onofrio (Peter), Maria Arnone (Vince), Vince (Colleen) and Sebastien (Holly). Proud Nonno to his 7 grandchildren Vincent, Paul, Erica, Liam, Christian, Ava and Max. Reunited with his parents Vincenzo and Giuseppina Comella and father-in-law and mother-in-law Maria and Sebastiano Aglieri Rinella. Beloved brother of the late Frank, the late Anna and brother-in-law Antonino. Survived by his sister-in-law Stina and loving siblings, Tony (MaryAnn), Marie, Joe (Rosette). Much-loved brother-in-law of Ignazia (late Tony), Joe, Leonard (Anna), Annamaria (Tony). Uncle Cos will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. A warm and kind friend to all who had the pleasure to know him. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 2 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 8, 2020, from All Saints Parish, 1415 Royal York Rd., at 9:30 a.m. followed by a private Christan burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
A devout and faithful servant, may he rest in peace.