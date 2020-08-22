COSMO BERTUCCI

BERTUCCI, COSMO Died peacefully on August 13, 2020 with his family by his bedside, holding his hands. He is survived by Lina, his wife of 48 years; his sons - of whom he was very proud - Marco, a surgeon (wife Susanna Yanivker), Adriano, a computer engineer (wife Krista Guillemette) and Lorenzo, also a computer engineer (wife Elise Balaisis); beloved Nonno of his granddaughters Katerina, Alessandra and Sofia. Cosmo was the oldest surviving brother of his siblings Bruno, Maria, and Cesare (wife Lori Dennis). Cosmo was born to Maria Raffaela and Nicola on March 8, 1944 in the town of Serra San Bruno, Calabria, Italy. He was their second son, having been sadly predeceased by his older brother Joseph (wife Ada Cavallo). In 1960 at the age of 15, Cosmo immigrated to Canada on his own. Although he did not speak English at the time of his arrival, he went on to complete his schooling in the field of electronics. He had a successful career as an electronics technician, and achieved mastery in the repair of television broadcast equipment. He had a vibrant curiosity which led to his love of tinkering and the ability to repair all manner of machinery. He was confident in his skills, whether he was elbows deep in an automobile engine or renovating his home on his own. He was a well-read lover of history, and had begun to compose poetry in both English and his native Italian. He was also an avid gardener, photographer, music lover, dancer, and he was extremely passionate about his espresso. Cosmo was always ready for his next adventure or project - skydiving and rock-climbing with his sons in his fifties, traveling to new places, or renovating his umpteenth basement. He had almost completed his last project: finishing the basement of his final home to provide a space for his granddaughters to play. Cosmo lived to help his friends and family. Everybody knew that he was the first person to call when you had a problem with your car, your house, or anything needing a repair. He was always generous with his advice, his time, his history lessons, and was always ready to brew you an espresso. His younger days required him to be a ferocious defender of his family and friends. He never backed down from a fight, no matter the odds. His experiences gave him some hard edges - he could be strident in his opinions, would always let you know where you stood, and this sometimes led him to butt heads with those of a similar nature. Yet he loved being with people, and his edges softened with age. Having missed a childhood of his own, it was a joy to watch him get down on the floor to play with his beloved granddaughters, who adored him. We love you Cosmo, and you are already sorely missed. Cosmo's family is grateful to the staff at the Georgian Bay Hospital and the Southlake Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, we request that well-wishers donate to one of the charities that he supported: Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Plan Canada - Because I'm a Girl Alzheimer Society of Canada Cosmo's passing leaves a painful absence in our lives. Once the conditions of the pandemic allow, we will be holding a joyful and raucous celebration of his life, with all of his family and friends. Please sign Cosmo's Book of Memories at www.carruthersdavidson.com