MARHUE, Courtney William May 7, 1940 – June 15, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce Courtney's passing on Monday, June 15, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Predeceased by his parents, Randolph and Beryl (nee: Bascom). He will be greatly missed by his siblings, Gloria Assing, Lennox (Denise) Marhue, Patsy (Peter) Lee, Errol (Patricia) Marhue, Glenda (Keith) Achue and Germaine Marhue, and their families. Predeceased by his brothers, Kelvin, Herman, Kenneth, Neville and Clive. Courtney attended St. Mary's College in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Ottawa, and his Master of Business Administration at York University in Toronto. He was the Director at his company Cormax Trading Corporation. A private family funeral will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and his ashes will be returned home to Trinidad. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by his family.