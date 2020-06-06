MARSHALL, CRAIG ALEXANDER Born July 7, 1965, Toronto It is with sadness that we announce that Craig Marshall passed away peacefully, on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Sunnybrook Hospital. He was only 54 years old. Craig is survived by his loving wife Cathy (Smith), parents Gordon and Noreen Marshall, sister Deborah (Kerner Family) and sister Linda (Zur Family). Craig had a heart of a lion with the generosity to match. We have lost a true Prince. He loved his family, friends, co-workers and rugby/hockey brothers. He was a foodie, an incorrigible tease and a jokester. He had one of the kindest souls. Craig always said he was here for a good time, not a long time. He lived his life as he wanted and left us maintaining his pride and dignity. He was loved by all who knew him. A special thank you to all the incredible doctors and nurses at Sunnybrook ICU. For anyone wishing to donate in Craig's memory, please consider the Evangel Hall Mission or Sunnybrook Hospital. Due to COVID there will be a private family memorial now with a celebration of life to follow when permitted.



