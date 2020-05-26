OTTO, CRAIG ALEXANDER May 4, 1927 - May 23, 2020 Craig died peacefully in his sleep, at the Guelph General Hospital. He was in his 94th year. He will be sorely missed by Marion, his wife and best friend for more than 70 years, his children, Marshall (Clarissa), Susan and Rebecca (David), as well as his 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Craig was a favourite teacher to hundreds of students. His 35-year teaching career spanned from a 1-room schoolhouse to a professorship at the University of Toronto. His final years of teaching were at Kincardine District Secondary School. He will be missed by his many friends at Guelph Lake Commons. Craig was well-loved by everyone, and an inspiration to us all, always cheerful, always 'Fair to Middlin'. He leaves a big hole in our hearts which is full of great memories. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service to be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to the Cancer Research Society would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, (519-822-4731) or online at gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 26, 2020.