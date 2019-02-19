Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRAIG ANTHONY BOLAND. View Sign

BOLAND, CRAIG ANTHONY It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce Craig's passing on February 15, 2019, at the age of 48. Born in Newmarket, Ontario, Craig was the beloved son of Marie (Kelly) and the late Michael Boland. Survived by his loving mother Marie, brothers Scott (Rosanna Di Pasquale), Brad (Kirsten Nicolson) and sister Kelly (Dave Hilborn). Cherished, fun uncle to Cait, Murray, Luke, Moira and Maya. Craig was a teacher at St. Theresa of Lisieux Catholic High School in Richmond Hill. He had a passion for teaching and looked forward to going to school every day and collaborating with his students in Comm. Tech. A graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School and Ryerson, Craig will be missed by all of his school friends, his teaching friends and his film industry friends. Craig was a kind and generous soul who lit up every room he walked into. Always the source of fun and laughter, he touched many people's lives. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Inn From The Cold or envelopes will be provided for donations to Community Bread on Main, St. John Chrysostom. Visitation will take place at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St., Newmarket, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to take place at St. John Chrysostom Church (Main and Ontario Streets, Newmarket), on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Condolences may be left at www.roadhouseandrose.com Funeral Home Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home

157 Main Street South

Newmarket , ON L3Y-3Y9

