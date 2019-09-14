Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig BLACK. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 660 Kennedy Road Toronto , ON M1K2B5 (416)-266-4404 Obituary

BLACK, Craig Craig William Black in his 58th year passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family at Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital. Devoted son of Don and Ruth Black. Loving father of Tamara and Tori. Dear brother of Gwen Sloan (Danny), cherished uncle of Andrew Sloan (Sarah), Lisa Sloan and proud great-uncle of Haleigh and Rory Sloan. Special thanks to Lynne, Stuart and Conor Gilchrist for all their support to Craig and his family throughout his illness. Craig would want us to thank Albert Kwon for all the amazing help that he has contributed to him for years, the family and the business. Craig was a dedicated, hardworking man. He was a partner with his father at Don K. Black Linecasting Service Ltd., where he spent 39 years using his mechanical expertise to procure and refurbish printing equipment for clients all over the world. Outside of work, Craig took great pride in his home, property and had a lifelong fondness for animals, most recently his dog, Paisley and cat, Hunter. In his limited spare time, Craig was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed golf and motorcycle road trips. He was a loyal fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Join Craig's family for a Celebration of his Life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, from 1-2 p.m. followed by a Service at 2 p.m. You are welcome to share your special memories of Craig at the event. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice or the Toronto Humane Society. Thanks to Doctors Zain Husain, Christine Lau, and Teresa Petrella of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for their care. To send expressions of sympathy please visit



