CAMPBELL, CRAIG Passed away at home July 17, 2019, at 78 years of age, surrounded by family. Proud father of the Wallies, Donna (Al DeMarco), Denise (Chuck Cuschieri) and Karen; loving grandfather to Dylan, Sean, Rachel, Alex and Shelby; and great-grandfather to Kendall and Henry. Craig will be greatly missed by all but we take comfort that he is now barreling down the roads in heaven in his favourite street rod with his beloved wife Lynn at his side. Thanks Dad for giving us such loving and full lives with memories of Street Rod Runs, Florida, Sauble Beach, Six Mile and Oastler Lakes. A celebration of Craig's life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Craig's home, 1333 Devon Road, Oakville. Wear a street rodding t-shirt if you've got one. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer Society of Canada in his memory. Online condolences, memories and photos can be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 19, 2019