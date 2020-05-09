CRAIG DENNIS MACDOUGALL
1950 - 2020
MACDOUGALL, CRAIG DENNIS November 22, 1950 - Monday April 20, 2020 Loving brother, uncle and cousin, passed away suddenly at home, at the age of 69. Craig was born in Toronto. He attended St. John's Catholic School and Neil McNeil High School. He worked forty plus years in the printing and advertising industries starting with Mono Lino Typesetting and ending with McLaren Advertising. Craig was preceded in death by his father Donald and mother Mildred. He is survived by his four siblings: Donna (Jack), Ian, Neal (Glenda) and Diane (Joe). He is uncle to Donald, Lisa, Leanne, Nicole, Aiki, Jordan, Sydney, Colin and Sebastien. Craig had a passion for reading and movies and was well known in the family as a history and trivia buff. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 9, 2020
So sorry and greatly saddened to hear of Craigs passing. We shared so many good times in school at St. Johns and at Neil McNeil hanging with the boys. Shooting stick at Scarborough Billiards and doing what young guys did in the 60's. My regret is that we never stayed enough in touch, only ever running into each other over the years, and always promising to arrange a reunion with the boys, which sadly never came to fruition. We shared an important part of our lives, growing up together. Rest In Peace Craig! Fitzy.
William Fitzpatrick
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to the MacDougall family at this time. It is very sad that he left so soon, he was a lovely man.
Lisa Fullerton
