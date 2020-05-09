MACDOUGALL, CRAIG DENNIS November 22, 1950 - Monday April 20, 2020 Loving brother, uncle and cousin, passed away suddenly at home, at the age of 69. Craig was born in Toronto. He attended St. John's Catholic School and Neil McNeil High School. He worked forty plus years in the printing and advertising industries starting with Mono Lino Typesetting and ending with McLaren Advertising. Craig was preceded in death by his father Donald and mother Mildred. He is survived by his four siblings: Donna (Jack), Ian, Neal (Glenda) and Diane (Joe). He is uncle to Donald, Lisa, Leanne, Nicole, Aiki, Jordan, Sydney, Colin and Sebastien. Craig had a passion for reading and movies and was well known in the family as a history and trivia buff. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



