CRAIG HENDERSON CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL, CRAIG HENDERSON December 5, 1936 - May 25, 2020 Peacefully at home with his beloved wife Helen of 63 years by his side. Loving father of William (Jane), Ian (Carol) and Colin (Wendy). Dear brother of Elizabeth Selfridge (US Virgin Islands). Cherished Grampa of Laura (Ryan), Matthew and Katie. A special thanks to Dr. Sam Babak, Dr. Andrew Patterson and the entire Chemo Team of Markham Stouffville Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.chapelridgefh.com In his memory, donations can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital Chemo Department or Evergreen Hospice. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.



Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Ridge Funeral Home
8911 Woodbine Avenue
Markham, ON L3R 5G1
(905) 305-8508
