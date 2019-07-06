Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRAIG RICHARD MCARTHUR. View Sign Obituary

MCARTHUR, CRAIG RICHARD Passed away peacefully on June 27th, at the age of 47 after a long battle with Huntington disease and resulting complications. Craig received outstanding care in the last few months of his life from the exceptional staff at Sunnybrook Hospital. Rest in peace now, Craig; you were and are loved tremendously. He attended school at Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute in Scarborough and went on to graduate with a B.A. in History (Honours) from Carleton University. His oldest friends were his best friends, who were wonderful to him even as Huntington slowly took its toll on his mind and body. Craig delighted in travel. He spent many years teaching English in Japan and toured Asia extensively, where his quick thinking and knowledge of CPR saved a fellow traveller's life from drowning in Malaysia. He was very fortunate to go on some great trips in his last years, even in his last months, as he recently traveled with family to Canada's east coast and Cuba. Craig was survived by and was the beloved son of Ardis McArthur (Debra Banks) and the late Megan ( Smith ); cherished older brother of Grant (Tamara Costa), Chadd (Savi Jabeen) and Reenie (Padraic Daynes); thoughtful and fun-loving uncle of Lucas, Grace (Craig's Goddaughter) and Zachariah; dear nephew of Elizabeth McArthur, Heather Pirso and Suzanne (Bruce) McCorkindale. Craig's life will be celebrated on Sunday, July 14th at the Donalda Club between 2-5 p.m. Donations to honour Craig's life can be made to the Huntington Society of Canada or the Sunnybrook Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019

