WILLIAMSON, Craig Robert Ricker October 21, 1942 - June 12, 2020 I was cremated wearing my Legends baseball shirt last week. Predeceased by parents Anna Bertha (Craig) Williamson and Robert Williamson. To my loving wife, Gwen Rattle, of 40 years - a pillar of strength for the family: You were always there for calming me down after a loss and cheering me on with each win. Tending to my later life softball injuries and my old age break down. Thank you. Love you. To my four thoughtful kids, Kathy, Tracy (Jocelyne), Colleen (Meredith), and Conor Seamus: Thank you for all the help you've given me. All my kids have got a full university degree and I'm so proud of that. To my grandkids, Gareth, Bridget, and Astrid: I want you to live up to your full potential. Listen to what your parents say, they will give you good guidance. To our four wonderful mini- schnauzers, Beau, Willy, Cammie, and Che: Thank you for all the wonderful memories you've given us as you chased balls and ran through the woods wild. Such a delight and so loyal. Thank you to friends and family for the wonderful memories at Bass Lake. To all the teams I coached: Thank you for the great effort you put in playing the game. I think we had more successes. To all the different teams I played on: I hope I gave a big effort for every game. Here again, I think there were more successes. Thank you to all the doctors who gave so much of their time: Monavvari, Klotz, Hsaio (Ottawa), Loblaw, Berry (Kingston), Emmenegger, and Sahgal. Thank you to the chemo nurses in Odette. You guys were so caring. Thank you to the regular Odette nurses. You were so efficient. Thank you to all the techies who made it so easy by doing your job so wonderfully. For those of you who would like to donate to the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, 2075 Bayview Ave. M4N 3M5, you can do so at http://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute or phone 416-480-4483 Go listen to my favourite song, "My Way" written and performed by Paul Anka – that's me.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 20, 2020.