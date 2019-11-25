Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Terence WEIR. View Sign Service Information Ridley Funeral Home 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West Etobicoke , ON M8V 1K3 (416)-259-3705 Obituary

WEIR, Craig Terence September 4, 1964 - November 21, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Craig Terence Weir in Toronto at the young age of 55. Craig leaves behind his beautiful daughter, Jordan Weir; eldest brother Christopher and his wife Carm; sister Tracey and husband Wilf; youngest brother Todd and his wife Angela; nephews Matthew and Charlie; niece Taylor; mother Carol Weir (nee Howell); and father Terence Weir. Craig will be fondly remembered by anyone who knew him as a smart, handsome, loyal person with a quick wit who cared deeply for his only daughter, Jordan. He was generous of heart, which extended to all animals, especially his beloved dogs, Tico and Krueger, both resting in peace with Craig. May you always be surrounded by happiness, now and forever. Visitation will be held Friday, November 29th from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a service following at 5:00 p.m. at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lakeshore Blvd. West, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Etobicoke Humane Society or a local animal shelter of your choice.

