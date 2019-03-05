Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CRAWFORD ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL. View Sign

BELL, CRAWFORD ALEXANDER GRAHAM Greatly Loved, Greatly Missed Today we should be celebrating Crawford's 72nd birthday. Instead, we are missing him. Crawford passed September 1, 2018. An incredible man in many ways: athleticism (invited to try out for 3 different pro sport teams) and intelligence (our walking encyclopedia) are but two. However, we his family, will remember him for how much he loved us and of course his famous sense of humour. Crawford leaves behind his wife: Chris, sister: Sandy, sons: Crawford Jr. and Brendan, daughters: Allison and Rachael, grandchildren: Brendan Jr., Crawford Jr. Jr., Sydney and Dean. Crawford will also be missed by many friends and extended family. A graduate of Northeastern University, Crawford taught for 47 years.

