CURTIS, KANAGASUNDRAM Passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 (formerly of Carson Cumberbatch Ltd., Sri Lanka, World Food Programme/FAO, Italy and Providence Washington Insurance Company, Canada). Beloved husband of Ranjana (nee Selvarajah), loving father of Dinesh and Romani, father-in-law of Dr. Vinita (nee Dubey), precious grandfather of Dravid, Asha, Jehan and Niam. Son-in-law of the late Reginald and Grace Selvarajah. Beloved eldest son of the late Advocate Theophilus Curtis and late Mary Curtis, dear brother of Emily Gnanapragasam (Canada), Ratna Buell (Canada), Nadani Welikala (UK), Sri Ranjan Curtis (Australia), Nagendran Curtis (Sri Lanka), Sri Skandarajah Curtis (Australia), Gloria Gunanayagam (Canada), Benjamin Curtis (Canada), Patricia Mills (Canada), John Curtis (Australia), Ernest Curtis (Canada) and Dawn Manohararaj (Canada). Funeral service to be held at the First Alliance Church, 3250 Finch Avenue East, Scarborough, Canada, at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019. (Email: [email protected])
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2019