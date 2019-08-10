Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CY MOLYNEAUX. View Sign Obituary

MOLYNEAUX, CY Peacefully at Crescent Park Lodge - Fort Erie, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Cy passed away in his 84th year, after a difficult struggle following a stroke 3 years ago. Survived by his brothers Earl and Paul Molyneaux, both residing in PEI. Cy was born in Kellys Cross, PEI, to parents John and Marita Molyneaux, both deceased. Also predeceased by his two other brothers. Cy will be missed by his many friends, especially those at Lino's Bar and Grill. Cy was a longtime employee of British Airways in Toronto and was also a longtime resident of Toronto and later Crystal Beach. He enjoyed his retirement years between Florida in the winters and working part-time in the Niagara Region during the summers. A special thank you to the outstanding staff at Crescent Park Lodge, your care and compassion did not go unnoticed. Cremation has taken place and a private interment along with a Mass for the repose of his soul will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations in Cy's honour could be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie.

Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019

