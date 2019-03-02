Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia June NELSON. View Sign

NELSON, Cynthia June (nee MOORE) It's with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our dear wife, mother and nana on the morning of February 28, 2019. Loving wife of Perry, Mom to Laura, Lisa (Pat), Anna (Dave), Nana to Tod, (Paola) Alex, (Jayme) Scott, Jeff, Ryan and John, Great-nana to Molly, Caitlin, Ryder, Finley, Alicia, Chloe and Maya. She is also lovingly remembered by her brother Fred, sisters Sylvia, Martha, Pamela, Alexis, and sister Marsha (deceased) and many dear friends and special friend Atul. Born in Victoria, BC, on June 9, 1930, Cynthia lived a full and vibrant life raising her family and pursuing her passions. She began her career as a nurse but ultimately found her true calling as an author and successful watercolour artist. Her paintings were displayed at the G7 Summit in Huntsville and other art galleries around Ontario. Some of her best work can still be seen in British Columbia and even Russia. Her compassion for people never left her. There was never a day that she didn't have a smile or kind word for someone who might need it. Her love of family, insights and legendary tenacity touched us all and we are forever grateful for having had her in our lives. She will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4th, 1:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 140 Brooke Street in Thornhill, Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice or the Mackenzie Health Foundation (Palliative Care Unit) would be appreciated.

