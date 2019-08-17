SKANKS, CYNTHIA MARIA The Creator has called our beloved Cynthia Home. Cindy was born April 17, 1959, and peacefully passed on May 8, 2019. Cherished daughter, to predeceased mother, Ola Marie Skanks, father, John Thomas "Tahoronhianente" Skanks and wife Carol Ann Skanks, sister, Marianne Skanks-Howell and Robert Lynn Skanks. Lovingly remembered by sister, Donna Skanks Taylor and Hudson Taylor, cousin, Alan Byron Mayers, her uncle, Paul "Taiorehensere" Skanks and aunt, Zanana Akande. Her friends and many cousins in Toronto, Victoria B.C., Ottawa and Kahnawake will miss her dearly. Her memory and lessons of unconditional love can be expressed in the faces and smiles of niece, Shawna Taylor, nephew, Julian Taylor and her grand niece, Ella "Tiohsera'the" Taylor Maslen. We send her love and prayers and rejoice in the knowing that she has been reunited with those that she loves and holds dear to her heart, as she remains dear to ours. Memorial at a later date. May She Rest in Glory and be at Peace.

