OLLIVIERRE, CYNTHIA It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our dear mother Cynthia (Cynthi) Joyce Ollivierre (nee Daisley). Born in St. Vincent January 16, 1929 and twice widowed, she passed on May 14, 2019. Mother to Marva, Maureen, Ken (Ken died shortly after birth) and Raymond. Grandmother to Maureen's twin sons Jason and Jermaine, and Raymond's daughter Genevieve and sons Antoni and Julian. Cynthi was also great-grandmother to 9 – Jermaine's Makenzie, Samantha, Lauren, Keyannie plus Jennifer, and Jason's offspring Kaleb, Kiersten and sadly Kahel October 26, 2006 – June 16, 2015. Cynthi's last great-gran-baby and Raymond's first grandchild, baby girl Ava was born February 20, 2019. Our mother was a true survivor. She led a storied, adventurous life and lived every day with determined strength and fortitude bolstered by prayer, hard work and entrepreneurial foresight, sprinkled with fun and an iron will to rise above any circumstance, propelled by the fact she was orphaned and homeless at 13. She survived her brother Grafton to raise three children with that same grit and resilience, traits that manifested in them: Maureen, an ECE (Early Childhood Educator); Marva – Filmmaker and Accountant; Raymond – Real Estate Broker. Her survival instincts and how-to philosophies she freely shared with us, her offspring, and our friends, often peppered with anecdotes that made us laugh and laugh, but later we ended up incorporating one or two of her philosophies into our own lives. We are going to deeply miss her, and the excuses it gave us to party often in celebration of her life. The family wishes to thank Dr. D. Tannenbaum and Dr. J Kobulnik and the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital Foundation for her care and support during some very trying months. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel, 467 Sherbourne St., Toronto M4X 1K5. Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Church of St. Peter and St. Simon – the Apostle, 525 Bloor St. East, Toronto M4W 1J1. Interment at St. James Cemetery, 635 Parliament, Toronto M4X 1R1. Followed by a Celebratory Lunch Reception at Church of St. Peter and St. Simon – the Apostle. As an expression of Sympathy those who wish may donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and/or Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be left at



