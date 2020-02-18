|
MUSCLOW, CYNTHIA ROSALIND June 28, 1929 - February 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully with family at her side after a courageous eight month battle with cancer at the age of 90 years at Bridgepoint Health. Dearly loved sister of Gwendolyn Hainsworth and cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their children. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas Henry and Elizabeth (nee Tatton) Musclow, her sister Phyllis (Gribbons), brothers Howard, John, Kenneth and Basil Musclow. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place; memorial service and interment will take place in her home town of North Bay, Ontario at a later date in May. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the . www.cancer.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020