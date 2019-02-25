BARNES, CYRIL November 28, 1927-February 21, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Cy passed away suddenly in his home at 91 years of age. Loving and devoted husband to Ada who predeceased him 17 years ago. He will be greatly missed by his two children Pam Tolley and husband Chris, Peter Barnes and wife Helen. Also missing him are his three grandchildren Michelle, Ryan and Jaclyn. Any services will be determined at a later date and will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home in Markham.
