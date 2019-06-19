SAPIRO, CYRIL EDWIN Peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 79. Devoted husband of Miriam. Loving father of Susan Sapiro (Lewis Polishook) and Beth Sapiro (Aaron Kasman). Cherished Zaidy of Aliza and Bina. Dear brother of Bonnie Bereskin. Gratitude to the staff at L'Chaim Residence. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, Beth Tikvah Synagogue (Rabbi's discretionary fund) or charity of choice. Details at Steeles Memorial.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019