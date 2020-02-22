|
ING, CYRIL September 16, 1932 - February 16, 2020 In the late evening on February 16, 2020, at the age of 87, Cyril (Cy) Arthur Ing passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, Ontario. Son of Anne Marie James and John Porter Ing he was born in Carstairs, AB and was a brother to Ken, Bruce, Elva and Linda. Survived by his favourite eldest son, Scott (May), and favourite youngest daughter Marnie (Robert). Cyril was a loving and devoted husband to his beautiful wife Donna Marilyn Ing (Wood) for over 62 years. He was a proud grandfather to Kelcie (James), Darby, Sydney, and Olivia. Cyril wore his engineering ring with pride after graduating with a Civil Engineering degree from the University of Alberta. He later attended the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and received his MBA. His education led to a successful career which concluded with him as a member of multiple boards for esteemed companies. Many things brought Cyril joy, including his family, friends, travel, coaching hockey and baseball. Cyril was an avid lover of golf, often shooting his age, and was very proud of multiple hole-in-ones. He was also an extraordinarily talented stained glass artist and shared his art with many loved ones. Cyril was never without a witty comment or a fist bump when you needed it. He was a constant light in his family's life, he sparked thoughtful debates, heartfelt conversations, and celebrated the quirks that make people who they are. He truly saw the good in every person he met. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses who helped care for him. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2020. Cheery bye Cyril!
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020