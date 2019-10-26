Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cyril James SWANN. View Sign Obituary

SWANN, Cyril James Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 24, 2019 in his 88th year. Happy to be reunited with the love of his life, Beryl (2006). Adored father of Judy (Doug), Randi and Christine. Proud papa of Michael, Sara, Krysta, Jordan, Mateus, and Marina. Fondly remembered by his brother Bob and sisters Joyce, Pam and Linda and their families. Also missed by special friends George and Joyce, and his harem at Eglinton Square. A special thank you to the caring staff at Retirement Suites by the Lake where Cy lived for the past year. We would also like to thank St. Elizabeth Nursing and the Sunnybrook Palliative and M.A.I.D. teams for your compassion and for treating our father with care and dignity. As per Cy's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or funeral. Donations to the Michael Garron Hospital in Cy's memory are appreciated. Cyril and Beryl cherished time spent with family and friends. Thank you to every one of you who shared your friendship, love and kindness over the years. "Miss me a little, but not for long. And not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go."

