LANG, CYRILLA MYONA (nee LEWIS) May 25, 1928 - December 13, 2019 With deep sadness we announce that Cyrilla passed away peacefully with her son Richard and daughter-in-law Leslie Gash by her side at Toronto Grace Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit on December 13, 2019. Dearly loved mother of Richard and loving grandmother of Charlotte and Shelby Lang and step- grandchildren Madeleine and Silas Bennett. She will be greatly missed by her extensive family of siblings, nieces, nephews and friends in the West Indies, England, the US and Canada. She will be remembered for her kindness, great sense of humour, passion for tennis and devotion to charities for the well being of animals. Not a shy person, she was always quick to say hello to people and always had a suitable quip on hand. Cyrilla grew up on the island of Dominica and in her thirties left for England where she wed and lived for twenty years with long spells in Nigeria and Zambia. She ultimately settled in Canada in the mid 1980s. She will always be in our thoughts and hearts. Love you mum, Rich. A private cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will happen later in January to be followed by a service and celebration in Dominica in February/March where her ashes will be buried with her parents. For those who wish, donations to the Toronto Humane Society, in Cyrilla's name, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020