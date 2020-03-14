|
HELLER, D. CORRINE (nee BOYER) February 25, 1926 – March 5, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Corrine Heller at the age of 94. Corrine was born in Mount Royal, Quebec, and moved at a young age to Kitchener. She graduated from the Hamilton General Hospital Nursing Program in 1948, and kept in touch with her classmates through 71 years of class reunions. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, and St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto. In 1951, Corrine married the love of her life, Douglas Heller of Kitchener (1924 - 2007) and enjoyed 55 wonderful years together. Corrine and Doug began their married life in Toronto and moved to Sudbury in 1962, where Doug became the owner of Cambrian Ford. They settled in Oakville upon his retirement in 1976. They spent many of their winters on Longboat Key, Florida. Corrine had a passion for keeping up with current events, gardening, history, art and travel, but none surpassed her love of family. She will be forever missed by her daughters; Gail Whitehead (Steve), Diane Heller-Watson and Lynn Armstrong (Steve). She was a doting grandmother to Jillian, Emily (Andrew), Jocelyne, Bruce, Jack, Kori and Taya, and great-grandmother to Avery and Rowan. Corrine was predeceased by her sisters, Eleanor (Stan) Goodwin and Jean (Carl) Schlote and sister-in-law Phyllis (Stan) Schreiter. She will be dearly missed by her niece and nephews. The family will receive friends at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, (905-844-2600), from 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 20th, and the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 21st, at Maple Grove United Church, 346 Maple Grove Dr., Oakville. Corrine would have been so pleased if you would consider a donation to the Salvation Army or Kerr Street Mission, in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020