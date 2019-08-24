Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. LLOYD MacKAY. View Sign Service Information MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough 2900 KINGSTON RD Scarborough , ON M1M 1N5 (416)-267-4656 Obituary

MacKAY, D. LLOYD 1926 - 2019 Retired from Toronto Hydro, Member Naval Club of Toronto, WWII Veteran, Life Member of Chief and Petty Officer H.M.C.S. York, Member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 73, Masonic Remembrance Lodge 586, Rameses Shrine Temple Toronto, Associate Member Rameses Drum Corps, Member of Leaside Shrine Club, Kawartha Shrine Club, Kawartha Fireman's Unit, Royal Order of Jesters - Court 83, Ontario Massed Legion Pipes and Drums, and Ontario Royal Canadian Legion Pipes and Drums. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lloyd MacKay on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sunnybrook Veterans Wing, peacefully in his sleep honoured and draped with the flag of Canada of which he proudly fought and drummed around the world for. Beloved husband of the late Ivy and the late Flo. Loving father of Carol Anne (Raymond) and the late David. Grandfather of Kevin, Karen, and Mark. Great-grandfather of Josh. Step-father to Marion and Gail. Resting at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 2900 Kingston Rd. (just east of St. Clair Ave. E.), 416-267-4656. Family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 and Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will commence on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel (visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m.). Officiated by Rev. David Mulholland. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Reception to follow at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11, on Dawes Rd., South of Danforth Rd. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at

